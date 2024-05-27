Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 387,240 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 387,240 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Phillips 66 worth $178,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $142.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,963. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.66. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.21.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

