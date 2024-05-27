Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,949 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.23% of Moody’s worth $165,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $410.60. The company had a trading volume of 498,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,847. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $417.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

