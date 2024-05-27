Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,649 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Parker-Hannifin worth $124,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $665,188,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,310,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,320,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,861,000 after buying an additional 336,370 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.6 %

PH stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $529.83. The company had a trading volume of 644,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,975. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.14 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $548.76 and a 200 day moving average of $501.41. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.