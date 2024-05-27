Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $126.04 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,370 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.40% of Consolidated Edison worth $126,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ED traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,451. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average is $91.01.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

