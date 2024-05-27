Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $128.19 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 139,396 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.26% of Welltower worth $128,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.93.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.87. 1,936,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,169. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 124.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

