Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $134.90 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 66,874 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Sherwin-Williams worth $134,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.84. 1,011,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.35. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $223.28 and a 12 month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

