Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $140.73 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,703 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.33% of Nucor worth $140,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 383,107.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 53,635 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.27. 1,056,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,765. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.01.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

