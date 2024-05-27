Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $141.75 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,743 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.38% of Fastenal worth $141,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 36.4% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 81.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.02. 2,752,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.07. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

