Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,719,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,808 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.45% of Edison International worth $122,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.