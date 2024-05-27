Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,270,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,943 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.32% of American International Group worth $153,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 62.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American International Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 658,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

