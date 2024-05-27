Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,760 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.59% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $109,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after buying an additional 55,541 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.96. The stock had a trading volume of 927,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

