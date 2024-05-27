Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,223 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Waste Management worth $168,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average of $194.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

