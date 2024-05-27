Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 252,151 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,151 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.49% of State Street worth $116,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in State Street by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in State Street by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus upped their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.39. 1,310,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,981. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

