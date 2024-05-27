Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,614 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $109,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

APD stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $264.61. 1,070,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,800. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

