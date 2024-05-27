Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,986 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.21% of EOG Resources worth $147,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.27. 3,730,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,283. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.