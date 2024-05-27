Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661,121 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 589,519 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $112,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 51.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 836,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,751,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,818,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.7008 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

