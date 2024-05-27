HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HubSpot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,840,000 after acquiring an additional 180,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $311,236,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,781. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.04.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS traded down $4.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $590.16. 571,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,168. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.14.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

