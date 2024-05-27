Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

HDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $9.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.