Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Humana by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Humana by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.39.

Shares of HUM opened at $349.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

