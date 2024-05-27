IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,700,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,891 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $516.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

