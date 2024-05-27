Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $85.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 106.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $1,039,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $44.98 and a 1 year high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.4377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

