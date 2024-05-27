Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.71.
NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NARI
Insider Activity at Inari Medical
Institutional Trading of Inari Medical
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,681,000 after acquiring an additional 561,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,491,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,501,000 after buying an additional 255,182 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $14,267,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 63.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 560,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 217,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Inari Medical Price Performance
NARI opened at $49.95 on Monday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inari Medical
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.