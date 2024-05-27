Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Inari Medical news, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $43,755.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,964 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,634 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,681,000 after acquiring an additional 561,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,491,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,501,000 after buying an additional 255,182 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $14,267,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 63.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 560,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 217,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NARI opened at $49.95 on Monday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

