Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading 8.3% Higher

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 156,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 94,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Indiva Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,899.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Indiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.