Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CFO Sells $59,849.65 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,535 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $59,849.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,926.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sarah Js Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $194,841.60.

On Monday, February 26th, Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $315,556.57.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $39.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Criteo by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

