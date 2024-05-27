Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Director Sells 199,010 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$4,100,183.13.

George Raymond Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, George Raymond Burns sold 12,820 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.64, for a total transaction of C$251,733.52.

On Tuesday, March 5th, George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:ELD traded up C$0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.62. 38,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.65. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$11.38 and a 52-week high of C$22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELD

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.