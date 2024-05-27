Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,180 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.96. The stock had a trading volume of 661,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,965. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $117.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

