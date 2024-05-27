Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,186 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,844,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,914,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $156,358,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,075,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 388,390 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.51. 1,503,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

