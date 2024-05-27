Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,816 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

CarMax Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.88. 733,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average is $73.12. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.