Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 12,738 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 117.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $143,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 79.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 452.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 95.4% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.10. 1,452,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,649. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

