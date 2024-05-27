Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 28,639 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 960.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.05. 794,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

