Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,273 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95,389 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 369,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $3,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.96. 927,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,864. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

