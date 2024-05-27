Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,048,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,625. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $131.95.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $659,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,329,382.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $48,198,323. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

