Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.88. 1,410,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,718. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

