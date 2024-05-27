Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 365.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rollins by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,824 shares of company stock valued at $809,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.19. 1,216,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

