Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Toro by 135.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Price Performance

TTC stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $83.23. 1,310,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,684. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

