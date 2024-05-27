Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,112 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.71. 1,675,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

