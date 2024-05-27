Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 444.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,789 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 73,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64,784 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, STF Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,446. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

