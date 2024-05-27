Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,234 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,824,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,523,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,279,392. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

