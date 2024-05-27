Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,011 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.36. 3,933,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,626. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

