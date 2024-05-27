Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.60. 1,623,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,740. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

