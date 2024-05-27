Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 150.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,615 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $136,778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,509 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 276.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 923,680 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $20,615,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Juniper Networks by 487.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 845,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 701,856 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,747,368.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,747,368.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,732,206 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.69. 1,551,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,675. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

