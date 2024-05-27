Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,562,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Stryker by 74,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,921,000 after purchasing an additional 679,450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,493,000 after purchasing an additional 551,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stryker by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,672 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.50.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $335.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,312. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.52.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

