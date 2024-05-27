Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Globe Life by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Up 1.5 %

GL stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,013. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,435. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.