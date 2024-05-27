Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 396.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,941 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.17. 10,019,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,039,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,426,331 shares of company stock valued at $312,577,246 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

