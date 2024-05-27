Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.60. The stock had a trading volume of 498,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.29. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $417.75.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

