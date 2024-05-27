Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,447 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 28,114 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $123.27. 3,730,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,283. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day moving average is $122.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

