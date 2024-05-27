Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,518 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,847,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 391,848 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,031.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 333,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 304,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,807,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,686,000 after purchasing an additional 299,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.24.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.23. 316,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average is $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

