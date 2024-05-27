Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,138 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $196,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,727,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $73,722,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,410,000 after purchasing an additional 53,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $128.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,032.90. 949,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,677. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $1,036.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $873.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $796.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $930.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $999.44.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

