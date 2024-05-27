Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 328.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,510 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE DT traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $46.93. 2,571,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $61.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

