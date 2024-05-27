Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.7 %

CrowdStrike stock traded up $9.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $351.47. 2,669,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.33, a PEG ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.04 and its 200-day moving average is $289.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

